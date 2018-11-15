Deadline looming to purchase flood insurance

4500 properties in Lafayette Parish are now in flood zones after the release of new maps released by FEMA.

The deadline for homeowners to purchase insurance is getting close, and if your home is in a flood zone and you have a mortgage, flood insurance is a requirement.

The new maps were completed earlier this year.

Lafayette Parish flood maps had not been updated since 1996.

The deadline to purchase flood insurance, if you are in a flood zone, is December 21st.

Cost depends on the zone your home is in and how much coverage you get.

It takes 30 days for a policy to become active, and you could save money if you buy that policy now.

For more information, click here.

