DC sniper accomplice with Louisiana ties to ask Supreme Court for resentencing

One of the men who terrorized the Washington area in a spree of killings in the fall of 2002, now known as the “D.C. sniper attacks,” will have another day in court on Wednesday.

According to WAFB, the Supreme Court will hear from the attorney for Lee Boyd Malvo who alongside Baton Rouge native John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and injured others in attacks that took place 17 years ago and paralyzed the nation’s capital.

More than seven years after his arrest, Malvo admitted to shooting a man in Hammond in 2002.

John Gaeta was shot at a mall in Hammond after getting a flat tire.

He played dead while Malvo and a second man, who authorities believe was Muhammad, stole his wallet.

Malvo, who was 17 at the time of the killings, is asking the court to allow him to be resentenced because a pair of Supreme Court cases in recent years held that courts must consider a minor’s age before sentencing.