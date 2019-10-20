Cranes demolished, piece impaled in Rampart Street

NEW ORLEANS (WWL)- After days of delays, two cranes towering over the Hard Rock Hotel construction site were demolished by city crews Sunday afternoon. The pair of unstable construction cranes produced a large amount of debris.

It is unclear if the demolition went how the city intended for it to go. The situation is still fluid, and city officials are warning residents to stay inside.

3:39 p.m.

At least one window at the Roosevelt Hotel was blown out in the explosion. The full extent of the damage is not clear yet.

At least one window in the Roosevelt Hotel broke during blast. No one hurt. pic.twitter.com/MYtdVDS7Pz — Paul Dudley (@Pauldudleynews) October 20, 2019

3:17 p.m.

Exclusion order is lifted for Hard Rock demo. If you are in the orange zone, it is now safe to go outside. Evacuation order still in effect for red zone until further notice. Map at https://t.co/AyuRn37IF4. pic.twitter.com/5hPimtsXTA — NOLA Ready #HardRockCollapse (@nolaready) October 20, 2019

3:11 p.m.

The Saenger Theater and the New Orleans Athletic Club, two of the closest buildings to the collapse and two of the most vulnerable, were not damaged when the cranes fell, said New Orleans City Councilmember Jason Williams.

He also said the piece that impaled Rampart Street did not damage any utility lines.

“I think we got the best we could get here today. A lot of prayers went up, and a lot of prayers were answered,” Williams said.

3:02 p.m.

WWL-TV reporters on the scene are saying there are still pieces of debris hanging or falling from the Hard Rock Hotel construction site.

City officials have urged anybody in the area to get indoors and stay inside. The Temporary Exclusion Zone, designed to protect people from breathing in concrete powder or getting hearing damage, is still in effect until further notice, according to the city.

2:54 p.m.

Photos of the Hard Rock Hotel crane explosion on North Rampart Street. @WWLTV #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/3vH1r2bMrX — Andres Fuentes (@news_fuentes) October 20, 2019

The charges ignited, and we saw them blow. A split second later, we heard a tremendous boom — even with earplugs in — and a second later, the cranes fell in a massive cloud of dust. The earth literally shook. Debris is still falling off the building. — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) October 20, 2019

2:50 p.m.

Residents as far away as Lakeview have reported hearing the explosion. City officials will likely brief reporters soon.

Iberville crane is partially standing on N. Rampart. Canal crane hanging over edge of building. pic.twitter.com/ml9oa3A96f — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) October 20, 2019

2:41 p.m.

It appears some of the debris from one of the cranes is still hanging on the top of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site.

Another piece, from the crane further down Rampart Street, appears to have impaled itself into something below, either the ground or a building.

As the dust cloud begins to clear, it is unclear how close the demolition went to the city’s plan.

2:39 p.m.

The two cranes towering over the Hard Rock Hotel construction site have come down, as city demolitionists ignite charges on both cranes.

2:36 p.m.

The two-minute warning sirens have gone off. The implosion appears imminent.

2:20 p.m.

BREAKING: Exclusion zone final sweep happening as we speak. — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) October 20, 2019

1:47 p.m.

City officials believe the crane demolition will take place around 2 p.m.

Crews did several sweeps of the building to check its stability and to make sure nobody is inside when the explosives go off.

12:53 p.m.

Reporters were told that the demolition was being pushed back by about 35 minutes to 1:30 p.m.

It is unclear what is causing the delays.

12:17 p.m.

Workers can be seen inside the construction site, doing a last check before demolition. It appears the implosion of the cranes is happening soon, but is not immediate.

Meanwhile, the state fire marshal has its drone above the building, and there appear to be crews inside, presumably doing one last sweep of the building. — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) October 20, 2019

11:02 a.m.

There’s even more reason to avoid the French Quarter and downtown New Orleans this morning as we get closer to the demolition:

Understandably, traffic in CBD is nuts. Stay home, if you can. — Paul Dudley (@Pauldudleynews) October 20, 2019

We are awaiting the implosion of the Hard Rock cranes this morning. Traffic in the CBD and French Quarter is a mess because of many, many road closures. Stay home if you don’t need to be out and about right now. — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) October 20, 2019

10:20 a.m.

As New Orleans residents wait for the cranes to come down, the city is reminding anybody in the temporary exclusion zone to stay inside until further notice.

The demolition could blow up powdered concrete into the air, which is hazardous to breathe in.

It is also expected to be a loud event, and could cause hearing damage to anybody in the temporary exclusion zone who is not protected.

This is why they set up a “temporary exclusion zone” around the evacuation zone, to protect residents who might not be directly hit by debris, but could still inhale harmful dust or suffer hearing damage https://t.co/8xpbzRpPTn — Chris McCrory (@ckm_news) October 20, 2019

10:03 a.m.

A mass was held for the brother of one of the victims of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse ahead of the planned demolition of two cranes in the construction site.

(Photo: Andres Fuentes/WWL-TV)

8:48 a.m.

Evacuations have started around the Hard Rock Hotel site as crews prepare to demolish two cranes towering over the building.

Evacuation order in effect for Hard Rock crane demo. Evacuate now if in red zone on map at ready.nola.gov. In effect until further notice. (Photo: Facebook)

The evacuation zone has grown since Saturday, and now includes a wide area where no vehicle traffic is being allowed.

Here’s the latest evacuation map:

7:13 a.m.

A cold front moving into New Orleans Monday is bringing a 70% chance of strong storms, undercutting how urgent the demolition of the two cranes embedded in the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site is.

