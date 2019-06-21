Louisiana

CPSO responds to drowning of 4-year-old

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:19 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 02:32 PM CDT

Lake Charles, LA – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out Thursday night to a community pool  at a mobile home park off Gulf Highway in Lake Charles in response to a possible drowning.

Upon arrival deputies were informed that a 4-year-old was found at the bottom of the community swimming pool.

Deputies were informed that the boy had been at the pool with family members.

Life saving measures were performed on the boy until emergency medical personnel arrived.

However, the child was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

 

 

Video Center