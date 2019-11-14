Live Now
CPSO makes additional arrest in motorcycle gang ATM theft

Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies have made an additional arrest in the theft of a pair of ATM machines at Westlake banks.

Michael Cupp, 44, of Dayton, Tex. was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 12 on racketeering charges in connection with the theft. Cupp is the leader of the Brother East (B*EAST) Outlaw Motorcycle Gang. Six of their members are also suspected in the theft and have been charged with multiple crimes. The ATMs were discovered missing on Saturday, July 13 and Saturday, Aug. 3.

Cupp’s bond was set at $15,000. Over $150,000 was stolen from both ATMs.

Deputies said charges were also dropped against one suspect, James Hicks, 33, of Huffman, Texas, who was arrested in the original roundup of suspects in September. More arrests, however, are likely as the investigation continues.

