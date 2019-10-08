CPSO: Lake Charles woman arrested after child arrived at school with belt marks on her face

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A investigation that began at a school led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Lake Charles woman on child cruelty charges.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives were called in reference to possible child abuse on Aug. 21.

“During the initial investigation detectives learned a 5-year-old girl arrived at school with what appeared to be a belt mark across her face,” authorities said in a statement Teuday.

The girl reportedly told detectives that her mother, identified as Krystal Simpson, Lake Charles, had “whipped her on numerous occasions.”

Detectives said the child found injuries on the victim’s legs and back, which contained old and new bruising.

Detectives spoke with Simpson who confirmed she whipped the girl but stated it was only on the child’s backside. Simpson reportedly also told detectives she did “not cause all the markings on the victim but that the child self-harmed.”

“After further investigation detectives learned Simpson had been neglectful in her care for the victim since her birth,” the department said. “Detectives also learned at one point the Department of Child and Family Services placed the girl in foster care but was later placed back in the care of Simpson.”

On October 2 a district judged signed a warrant in the amount of $250,000 for Simpson’s arrest. Simpson was located on Oct. 3 and arrested on charges of with cruelty to juveniles and second degree cruelty to juveniles.

The child was placed with family members.