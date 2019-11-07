Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

CPSO identify victim and still searching for driver responsible for hit & run fatality

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
lake charles fatal hit and run_101353

LAKE CHARLES, La.– A suspect is wanted in connection with a Lake Charles hit and run. Pedestrian Willis P. Jones, 32, Starks was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit in a hit and run on October 29 at 6:40 a.m. in the block of Green Moore Road in Starks.

With further investigation deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office found that a car was traveling northbound on Green Moore Road when it hit Jones, who was standing in the middle of the roadway.

After hitting Jones, the driver pulled over and attempted to flag down another vehicle for help, at which time a car traveling southbound hit Jones a second time. The driver of the second car did not stop after hitting Jones.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small newer model car with small LED lights surrounding the headlights.  The car will have obvious damage to the lower front end. 

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this hit & run to please call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.   

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

76°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

80°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories