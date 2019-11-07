CPSO identify victim and still searching for driver responsible for hit & run fatality

LAKE CHARLES, La.– A suspect is wanted in connection with a Lake Charles hit and run. Pedestrian Willis P. Jones, 32, Starks was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit in a hit and run on October 29 at 6:40 a.m. in the block of Green Moore Road in Starks.

With further investigation deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office found that a car was traveling northbound on Green Moore Road when it hit Jones, who was standing in the middle of the roadway.

After hitting Jones, the driver pulled over and attempted to flag down another vehicle for help, at which time a car traveling southbound hit Jones a second time. The driver of the second car did not stop after hitting Jones.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small newer model car with small LED lights surrounding the headlights. The car will have obvious damage to the lower front end.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this hit & run to please call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.