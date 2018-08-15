CPSO arrests woman for 10 counts of carnal knowledge of juvenile

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jacqueline Peet (CPSO)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– On July 26 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to Jacqueline D. Peet, 32, of Lake Charles, having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

When detectives spoke with the victim he confirmed that between June and July, on approximately 25 separate incidents he and Peet had sexual intercourse.

The victim also advised detectives there were several nude photographs exchanged between him and Peet on Snapchat.

On August 9, after further investigation,detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge David Ritchie for Peet’s arrest.

She was located the next day and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 10 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

She was later released on a $40,000 bond with special conditions being she can have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family without court approval or for 730 days after release from jail; she can have no unsupervised contact with any minor children or contact with known drug users or convicted felons;no criminal activity; and she must be subject to random drug screens at the discretion of the court.