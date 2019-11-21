Live Now
CPSO arrests two suspects for allegedly dealing drugs from home

Louisiana
Samantha Roach (CPSO)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Two suspects face multiple charges in a narcotics investigation in Moss Bluff.

On November 20 detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) for Calcasieu Parish executed a search warrant at the home of Matthew Reynolds, 26, and Samantha Roach, 29, in Moss Bluff.

The investigation revealed the suspects were possibly distributing narcotics from the home.

During the search of the residence, detectives found approximately 1.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 18 grams of marijuana, and 13 grams of alprazolam along with drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Detectives also recovered a .45 caliber handgun inside the home that had been previously reported stolen through another law enforcement agency. 

Matthew Reynolds (CPSO)

The total estimated street value of the illegal narcotics seized from the home is between $10,000 to $20,000.

Reynolds and Roach were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS I; possession with intent to distribute CDS II; possession of CDS IV; illegal possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS; and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

(CPSO)

Roach was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Clayton Davis set Reynolds’ bond at $52,000 and Roach’s bond at $62,000. 

Reynolds was also had two outstanding warrants for two counts of distribution of CDS II and distribution of CDS I with a $175,000 bond.

