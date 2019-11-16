CPSO arrests student for gun at Sam Houston High School

LAKE CHARLES, La.– Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a 17-year-old Sam Houston High School student after receiving a call about a gun being at the school Friday around 2:00 p.m.

Detectives were told that several students had reported to the school officials that a 17-year-old student had a gun tucked in the waistband of his pants.

The juvenile was sent to the principal’s office where it was found that he had the reported gun. The gun turned out to be a CO2-powered pellet pistol. The student began to fight with the principal and CPSO school resource officer, after the gun was recovered from him.

He was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with resisting arrest, as well as and illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm free zone.