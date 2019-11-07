CPSO arrests man for 4 counts of child desertion

LAKE CHARLES, La.– Marcus J. Montgomery, 28, of Lake Charles was arrested on Tuesday after four children were left home alone without an adult.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the home on Gulf Highway in Lake Charles at 2:30 p.m. in regard to several children being left home alone.

The deputies were told that a 3-year-old, 2-year-old and two 6-month-old had been left alone for an extended period of time.

Marcus J. Montgomery, 28, Lake Charles, the father of the children, returned home while the deputies were still on the scene.

With further investigation, it was found that the children had been left home alone for over an hour.

Montgomery was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of child desertion. His bond is set at $2,000.

The children were released to the care of their mother.