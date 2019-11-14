Live Now
Lousiana Congressman Mike Johnson shares his thoughts on President Trump and impeachment inquiry

Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Congressman Mike Johnson will fly in to Barksdale Air Force Base with President Donald Trump on Air Force One to attend Thursday’s rally in Bossier City.

Congressman Johnson said he’s excited to have the first sitting U.S. President come to the Shreveport-Bossier area since George W. Bush landed here in 2005.

“I’ve been talking with the President about this much-anticipated event and he is excited about it and I know everyone back home is. We’re expecting tens of thousands of supporters and I told the President Saturday night in the skybox at the LSU/Bama game, I said, ‘Mr. President, the only problem we have in Louisiana is we don’t have enough venues large enough to accommodate all your supporters,’ and he loved that. He loves the state of Louisiana and has proven his commitment to the people of our state and I think we’re going to have a great event tomorrow night,” Johnson said.

Johnson also shared his thoughts on the opening day of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“The bottom line is this, from our perspective the Democrats really started the impeachment process into President Trump the day he took his oath of office back in January of 2017. This is just the lasted vehicle, the last means to the end of the predetermined political outcome that they decided long ago should be the fate of President Donald J.Trump.”

