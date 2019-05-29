Coast Guard searching for worker who fell off oil platform Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved File photo [ + - ] Video

PATTERSON, La. (KLFY) - The Coast Guard is searching for a man who fell into the Gulf 75 nautical miles off Vermilion Bay Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified at 6:26 a.m. by workers at the Eugene Island 331 platform of a 54-year-old man entering the water from Renaissance Offshore's Eugene Island 331 platform into the Gulf of Mexico.

Involved in the search are:

- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew

- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

- Coast Guard Cutter Mako boat crew

- Platform operators

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

