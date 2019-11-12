Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coast Guard searching for man after boat found sunk near Shell Island Bay

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
coast guard_79408

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is working with local agencies to look for a missing Slidell man whose boat sank Monday.

Mark Matherne’s boat was reported sunken about six miles southwest of Empire, Louisiana, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland said.

The boat was found sunken around Shell Island Bay around 1:30 p.m.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are searching alongside the Coast Guard, which has deployed two boat crews and a helicopter aircrew to find Matherne.

If anyone has any information please contact the Coast Guard’s New Orleans sector command center at 504.365.2544.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

39°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F A few clouds. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

38°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 28°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

37°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 28°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

40°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 30°
Wind
23 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

37°F Broken Clouds Feels like 26°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
25°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar