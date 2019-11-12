Coast Guard searching for man after boat found sunk near Shell Island Bay

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is working with local agencies to look for a missing Slidell man whose boat sank Monday.

Mark Matherne’s boat was reported sunken about six miles southwest of Empire, Louisiana, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland said.

The boat was found sunken around Shell Island Bay around 1:30 p.m.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are searching alongside the Coast Guard, which has deployed two boat crews and a helicopter aircrew to find Matherne.

If anyone has any information please contact the Coast Guard’s New Orleans sector command center at 504.365.2544.