Breaking News
Nexstar and AT&T reach new distribution agreement
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coast Guard rescues two people from disabled vessel

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
coast guard_1525033169824.jpg.jpg

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)– The Coast Guard rescued two people from a disabled vessel in Lake Borgne, Louisiana, Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday of an overdue vessel with two people aboard that launched from Shell Beach.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans to locate the vessel.

The aircrew located the vessel at 3:36 a.m.

The vessel was disabled and at anchor. 

The aircrew directed the Coast Guard boatcrew to the vessel’s location. 

The boat crew arrived on scene at approximately 4:30 a.m. and transported the two people to Shell Beach in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local