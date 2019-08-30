Coast Guard rescues 4 people from disabled vessel

Breaking News
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard rescued four people from a disabled vessel approximately 5 miles south of Cat Island, Mississippi, Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 2:45 p.m. Thursday of a disabled vessel with four people aboard offshore Cat Island, the Coast Guard said.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Gulfport to rescue the people.

The boat crew was unable to reach the people due to the shallow depth of the water.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 7:40 p.m. and transported the people to Gulfport-Biloxi Airport in two trips.

The people were transported safely in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

