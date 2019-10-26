Live Now
Coast Guard rescues 3 people and a dog south of Morgan City

Louisiana
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)– The Coast Guard rescued three people and a dog from a fishing vessel that was taking on water south of Morgan City, Louisiana, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a VHF distress call at 4:30 a.m. Saturday of a fishing vessel, Tiger Lilly, taking on water with three people and a dog aboard approximately 25 nautical miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to rescue the people and the dog.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 6:23 a.m. and hoisted the three people and the dog. The aircrew then transported them to the airport in Patterson, Louisiana where emergency medical services were waiting.

One person was reported to be treated for mild hypothermia but all were reported in stable condition. 

“The Coast Guard wants to remind people to have a registered EPIRB and a VHF radio on their vessels,” said Scott Talbot, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard District Eight. “The people aboard the Tiger Lilly having a VHF radio was crucial in this search and rescue. The aircrews were able to safely find and hoist the people and dog, and transported them to local EMS.” 

