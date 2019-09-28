Coast Guard rescues 2 people from capsized vessel near Tiger Pass, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)– The Coast Guard rescued two people from a capsized vessel in Joe’s Bay, Louisiana, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 11 p.m. over Channel 16 VHF, the international distress marine radio frequency, of a capsized vessel with two people aboard, approximately 500 yards south of Tiger Pass.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Venice and diverted an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to rescue the people.

The aircrew arrived on scene at 11:51 p.m. and located the two people clinging to the hull of the vessel.

The aircrew hoisted the people and transported them to Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.

“Life-threatening situations can happen without warning on the water but there are things you can do to increase your chances of survival,” said Scott Talbot, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector New Orleans. “One of the easiest things you can do to keep yourself safe is wear a life jacket. If your vessel capsizes, staying near the vessel increases the likelihood search crews will locate you.”