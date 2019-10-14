Coast Guard, local authorities, searching for possible person in water near LaFitte

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard)- The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water in The Pen in LaFitte, Louisiana, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 1:20 a.m. of an overdue vessel with one person aboard who was scheduled to return Sunday evening.

Overdue is Kevin Lege, a white 55-year-old male, who was reported to be wearing beige pants and a green shirt.

The vessel, a green 16-foot bass boat, left from Cochiara Shipyard and Marina in The Pen Sunday evening.

The vessel was located Monday morning on the northwest bank of The Pen with no one aboard.

Involved in the search are:

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans

St. Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with information on the location of the missing person is requested to contact Sector New Orleans at (504)365-2544.