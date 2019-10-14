Breaking News
Oct. 12, 2019, election results
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coast Guard, local authorities, searching for possible person in water near LaFitte

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard)- The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water in The Pen in LaFitte, Louisiana, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 1:20 a.m. of an overdue vessel with one person aboard who was scheduled to return Sunday evening.

Overdue is Kevin Lege, a white 55-year-old male, who was reported to be wearing beige pants and a green shirt.

The vessel, a green 16-foot bass boat, left from Cochiara Shipyard and Marina in The Pen Sunday evening.

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

The vessel was located Monday morning on the northwest bank of The Pen with no one aboard.

Involved in the search are:

  • Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans
  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • A 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boatcrew from Coast Guard Station New Orleans
  • St. Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with information on the location of the missing person is requested to contact Sector New Orleans at (504)365-2544.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar