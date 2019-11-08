Coast Guard, local agencies search for one person aboard overdue vessel in Vermillion Bay

Breaking News
Suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance arrested overnight in Florida
Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)- The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for one person aboard an overdue vessel in Vermillion Bay, Louisiana, Friday. 

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report from St. Mary Sheriff’s Department at 8:35 p.m. Thursday of an overdue 17-foot Boston Whaler. 

The vessel is a tan and white 17-foot Boston Whaler with a trawling system off the stern.

The man aboard left Cypremort Point and was scheduled to arrive at Marsh Island on Thursday afternoon. 

Anyone with any information please contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center at (504) 365-2209. 

