Clinton mayor resigns after tumultuous time in office

Louisiana

by: Tyler Waggenspack

CLINTON, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The mayor of a town in East Feliciana Parish has turned in her resignation.

Mayor Lori Bell immediately resigned Thursday, according to a formal letter provided by her attorney.

Bell has served as mayor and town alderwoman of Clinton since 2012.

In her letter, Bell says her decision comes after being “under a constant microscope” regarding choices she’s made as mayor since 2016.

It’s been a rough ride for Bell as she was arrested three times during her tenure.

Bell turned herself in back in January for failing to respond to multiple warnings regarding the town’s deteriorating water system.

That’s according to an affidavit at the time.

Bell was also arrested November of 2018 for reportedly using the town’s police department money illegally to purchase a tent with her name on it.

Bell was also placed behind bars in October 2018 for her involvement in signing an illegal multi-purchase agreement to buy four vehicles with the Clinton’s then Chief of Police, Fred Dunn. 

According to Bell’s resignation letter, she will focus more now on her Christian Ministry after becoming a licensed and ordained minister.

Here’s the full letter below:

Courtesy: Niles B. Haymer, attorney for Lori Bell

