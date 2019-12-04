CHILD MISSING | Walker police seek public’s help in finding teen missing since Monday night

Breaking News
Campus threat under investigation at Lafayette High School
WALKER, La. (The Livingston Parish News) – The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Angel Hernandez-Perez, a 14-year-old Hispanic male who is 5’-2”, 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

No clothing description is available.

Angel was last seen around 10:30 Monday night (12/02), at his home in Walker. Angel may be riding a black mountain bike and is believed to be in the Walker area, the police said.

Anyone with information concerning Angel is asked to contact the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125.

Anonymous tips may be sent to the Walker Police Department by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777 and following the instructions.

