Celebration on life for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco held in state capital

BATON ROUGE, La. (Britt Lafoso/KLFY)- Memorabilia of late former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco will be on display at the state capital for public viewing.

She began her political career in 1984 when she became the first woman to represent the people of Lafayette in the state legislature. Later, she was the first woman to serve as chair of the Public Service Commission.

She went on to serve as the lieutenant governor for two terms. This all led up to her being elected as the first woman governor of Louisiana in 2004. She is beloved by the people of Louisiana, as she guided the state through Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

Blanco passed away Sunday evening surrounded by her friends and loved ones after battling ocular melanoma for nearly two years.

A year after her diagnosis, she said there was “no escape” from the disease as it had spread to her liver and the rest of her body. Despite this, she said she had “made peace” with her future.

Funeral services are set for Saturday. Read Blanco’s full obituary here.

