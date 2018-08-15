Louisiana

CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including Louisiana

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 04:23 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2018 04:24 PM CDT

(WWL-TV)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring the spread of measles in 21 states, including Louisiana.

The other states included are Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, and Washington D.C.

ome 107 people have contracted the measles thus far in 2018, according to the CDC. The number is likely to surpass the 118 reported measles cases from 15 states in 2017.

In 2014, the U.S. experienced a record number of measles cases, with 667 cases from 27 states reported to CDC.

Earlier this year, a tourist from the United Kingdom visiting New Orleans was quarantined for the disease.

Graph: Number of measles cases by year

Measles is a virus that spreads through the air and by coming into direct contact with someone who has it. Symptoms show up in 10 to 14 days after exposure.

The CDC says measles are still common in many parts of the world, including certain countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Africa. Travelers with measles are capable of bringing it into the U.S.

 

