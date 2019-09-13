Cassidy working with I-10 Bridge Task Force to secure funding for new bridge

WASHINGTON (Cassidy, Press)– U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., (R-LA) met Friday with George Swift of the I-10 Bridge Task Force to discuss efforts to build a new bridge over the Calcasieu River.

The existing I-10/Calcasieu River bridge has exceeded its capacity and received a failing grade from the National Bridge Registry. Cassidy understands the importance of building a new bridge for the safety of travelers and continued economic development in Southwest Louisiana.

“The Calcasieu bridge is a top priority. We’re identifying federal funding possibilities to help the project get built,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“Senator Cassidy is continuing to keep the I-10 bridge at the forefront of important issues facing Louisiana. I appreciate him for staying on top of this issue and for his work to secure federal funds for our new bridge,” said Swift.

President Trump visited Sempra Energy in Hackberry earlier this year. He committed to building a new bridge during his speech to energy workers.

“President Trump assured Louisiana he would build a new bridge. The Congressional delegation and I are working with him to achieve this,” said Dr. Cassidy.

