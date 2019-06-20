CALCASIEU PARISH: Unrestrained Texas driver killed in single-vehicle crash

CALCASIEU PARISH – Early this morning a crash claimed the life of Daryl M. Piazza, 54, of Groves. Texas. Louisiana State Police Troop D were called to the single-vehicle crash on I-10 about 6.5 miles west of Vinton.

Upon investigation, it was found that Piazza was traveling west on I-10 in a 2003 GMC pickup truck. When for unknown reasons, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a guardrail. This resulted in the pickup truck to roll over.

Piazza was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Piazza dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now