Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest Barbe High School students for threat

LAKE CHARLES, La.– Two 14-year-old students were arrested from Barbe High School on Wednesday after police were called about a threat made towards the school.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were called Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. about the threat from two students at the school.

During their investigation detectives, found that the threat was made by two 14-year-old boys, threating to shoot up the school. Detectives were also told that one of the students said he was going to shoot up the school after he went to the gun store, where the other student said he has a gun ready.

Both boys were arrested and charged with terrorizing. 

One was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and the other was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury MARC (Multi-Agency Resource Center).    

