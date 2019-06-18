Calcasieu Parish man arrested on first degree rape, indecent behavior and child porn charges Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Ward ( CPSO ) [ + - ] Video

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A tip led to an investigation and arrest of a 45-year-old Westlake man on multiple sex crime charges involving juveniles.

An anonymous called contacted the state Dept. of Child & Family Services’ tip line. On June 17, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested John Michael Ward.

Ward reportedly admitted to detectives he had been molesting an 11-year-old girl since 2017 when she was 9 years old. Ward reportedly also told detectives he videoed the victim while she was nude on two separate occasions, authorities said.

He was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 10 counts of first degree rape; 40 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile; and two counts of pornography involving a juvenile.

District Judge Sharon Wilson set Ward's bond at $640,000.

