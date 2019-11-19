BRPD officer injured in crash

Live Now
by: Michael Scheidt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- The Central Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash a little after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18.

The crash occurred at Joor Road and Hooper Road. It involved a female Baton Rouge Police Department officer, authorities said.

The Central Fire Department said that the BRPD officer “sustained minor injuries, although the CFD did have to use the ‘jaws of life’ to pry open her unit door and get her out.”

The other vehicle involved in this crash was a truck and the driver did not seek any medical treatment.

