BRPD investigating a body found on front porch

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – Authorities are investigating the case of a body found in someone’s front yard Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge Police say the body was discovered in the 3000 block of Crestwood Street off Coursey Boulevard around 7:00 a.m. with gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim, as well as how many gunshot wounds and cause of death, haven’t been released yet.

Neighbors who spoke with NBC Local 33/Fox 44 say they heard gunshots late Monday night and shortly after, police canvassing the area.

This marks the fifth shooting-related death in the Baton Rouge area since the weekend.

Three people were shot dead Saturday, November 9th and one other person on Sunday, November 10th.