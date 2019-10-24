Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Body of missing boater recovered in Toledo Bend

Sabine Parish Sheriff Ronny Richardson says the body of 73-year-old Grover King III was located just before noon Thursday in about 14 feet of water near a boat ramp. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The body of a man who went missing while launching his fishing boat on Toledo Bend Tuesday has been recovered, according to Sabine Parish Ronny Richardson.

The sheriff says the body of 73-year-old Grover King III was located just before noon Thursday in about 14 feet of water near a boat ramp.

King’s truck was found idling on a Toledo Bend boat ramp in Tranquility Bay Tuesday afternoon, his boat adrift. The sheriff’s office believes he was launching the boat by himself when he drowned while trying to retrieve the boat, which was not attached to a lead rope. They also said they found his wallet, keys, and everything else inside the truck.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were called in to assist in the search, along with a dive team from the Central Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue and additional assistance from North Sabine Parish Fire and Rescue. Search teams also came in from Mansfield and Natchitoches.

King was believed to have been heading out to fish on Toledo Bend ahead of a tournament coming up this weekend.

