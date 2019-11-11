Body found in Rapides Parish

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Authorities said a body was found in the Wardville area on Sunday.

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pineville Police Department responded to a location near Orchard Loop in reference to a deceased juvenile male, investigators said.



The cause of death has not been determined until an autopsy is completed. Identity is being withheld due to the victim’s age.

If anyone has information relating to this investigation contact The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or Crime Stoppers (318) 443-7867.