Big rig runs off road, killed Concordia Parish man fixing his truck in a parking lot

FROGMORE, La.- A Concordia Parish man is dead following a crash in Frogmore.

Louisiana State Police say David Rutledge, 31, was parked off the roadway near Highway 84, near LA Hwy. 566. His family tells us he was helping someone with car problems who had pulled into the parking lot.

Police say Jingge Zhu, 54, was driving a 2015 Peterbuilt box truck when he lost control, left the roadway, hit a vehicle in the parking lot, and hit Rutledge and the other man in the parking lot.

Rutledge was taken the the hospital were he was pronounced dead. Rutledge’s family says the other man is in critical condition.

We talked to David’s mother-in-law off camera. She told us David was a fantastic husband to her daughter.

A day later, you could still see the ruts in the parking lot from the crash.

