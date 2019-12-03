Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: Berwick teen found

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: According to Berwick Police, Alexis Couvillion was found safely around 3:00 am Thursday morning.

Police say the ‘runaway juvenile’ was found thanks to tips received from the public. They said they “would like to thank everyone that assisted during this investigation and helping bring her home safe.”

ORIGIGNAL STORY: The Berwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Alexis Couvillion was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning leaving Berwick High School in St. Mary Parish.

She was last seen wearing a Berwick High Letterman jacket.

Police say she has brown hair, brown eyes, medium build and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.

She is not believed to be in danger, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 985-384-7710.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories