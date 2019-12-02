Live Now
Baton Rouge teen shot in stomach while walking home

Louisiana
Credit: WVLA/WGMB

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB)— Baton Rouge EMS officials have confirmed that the they are in route to an address on Ottawa after a teenager was allegedly shot in the stomach while heading home.

Details are limited at this time but here’s what we know:

A 17-year-old male was walking home on Ottawa Drive this afternoon when three males allegedly approached him.

Witnesses say the males had a verbal altercation with the 17 year old at which time one of the three shot him and they all fled on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene with a perimeter setup and searching the area.

We’ll provide more details after they are made available.

