Baton Rouge teen killed in early morning crash on I-55

Louisiana
A Baton Rouge teenager is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in the early morning hours today, according to Louisiana State Police Troop B.

Victor Gutierrez-Juarez, 19, was traveling south on I-55 when, for unknown reasons, his 2008 Chevrolet HHR became disabled. Juarez’s vehicle ended up facing west in the right-hand lane of the Interstate. The vehicle was then struck on the passenger’s side by a 2016 Chevy Silverado. Juarez, who was not properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

Impairment is unknown and toxicology reports are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

