Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Baton Rouge sees big drop in AIDS diagnosis rates

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — In 2016 Baton Rouge held the top spot for the rate of new AIDS diagnoses, but now ranks number 10. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Advocate reported.

City officials touted the change in a news conference Monday at a health clinic run by Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LSU Health.

“The first step to stopping the HIV epidemic in Baton Rouge is awareness,” Broome said. “The earlier you know, the faster our medical and social services can help.”

Broome pushed to increase “opt-out” testing in hospital emergency rooms. She says people who know their status are more likely to seek treatment. Under the “opt-out” testing, any patient seeking emergency care at three area hospitals are automatically tested for HIV unless they decide they don’t want to get tested.

From 2016 to 2018, the number of tests completed has gone from 6,490 to 22,875.

“Prevention and treatment go together,” said Shirley Lolis, executive director at Metro Health, a local HIV/AIDS public health organization. “Testing is very, very, very important.”

The city has seen an uptick in the number of new HIV diagnoses, likely a result of the increased testing.

The city-parish is currently talking to other hospitals to join the initiative, according to Jared Hymowitz, director of the Mayor’s Healthy City Initiative. The Mayor’s Office is also using some money from a $1.5 million grant that East Baton Rouge Parish received from the Centers for Disease Control to hire a full-time staff member in the mayor’s office to coordinate its HIV/AIDS initiatives.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
63°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories