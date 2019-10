Madison Preparatory Academy is currently on lockdown due to a shooting that occurred off of Scenic Hwy. and Madison Ave.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene conducting an investigation.

Emergency officials confirm that one person was sent to a local hospital in serious condition.

There is no timetable on when the school will be taken off of lockdown.

Madison Preparatory Academy is located at 1555 Madison Ave.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.