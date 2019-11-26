Baton Rouge Airbnb hosts earned $456k in supplemental income during football season

Airbnb announced today that the Baton Rouge host community

welcomed approximately 4,665 guest arrivals and earned a combined $456,700 in supplemental income* during college football game weekends this fall, helping the community significantly expand lodging capacity and welcome the surge in visitors.

This includes a projected 790 guest arrivals and $81,000 in total host income during the upcoming rivalry game against Texas A&M. The biggest weekends during the season were the Auburn game when the Airbnb community hosted an estimated 830 guests and Homecoming weekend against Florida, when the Airbnb community hosted an estimated 820 guests.

With Baton Rouge hotels selling out ahead of big games, Airbnb has allowed Baton Rouge to accommodate extra visitors and take full advantage of the unique economic opportunity presented by college football.

This benefits the local business community by keeping visitors’ food and shopping dollars in the city and helps hosts earning meaningful extra money that many use to help make ends meet.

“This college football season is a great example of how Airbnb expands lodging stock to help cities like Baton Rouge welcome an influx of visitors for big events,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb Senior Policy Director for Louisiana.

“Fans and alumni can find a comfortable, affordable place to stay, while hosts and small businesses are receiving an economic boost from this expanded tourism economy.”

According to an Airbnb survey of more than 35,000 responses from our host and guest community in the United States:

● 92 percent of Airbnb hosts say they recommend restaurants and cafes to guests.

● 56 percent of Airbnb hosts say they recommend cultural activities such as museums,

festivals, and historical sites to guests.

● 55 percent of Airbnb hosts say hosting has helped them afford their homes.

● On average, Airbnb guests say 41 percent of their spending occurs in the neighborhood

where they stay.

Helping cities host big events is in Airbnb’s DNA. The company got its start when its founders welcomed three guests into their San Francisco apartment during a large design conference when most hotel rooms were booked.

Since then, Airbnb has helped communities around the world host visitors for big events like football games, music festivals, conferences and

conventions.

What follows is a game-by-game breakdown of Airbnb activity in Baton Rouge during the 2019 college football season: