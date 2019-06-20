Bastrop officers cleared in officer-involved shooting death

(KTVE)- The two officers that were involved in the officer involved shooting that claimed the life of Thomas Johnson, III, have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

According to a press release, a Morehouse Parish Grand Jury determined the officers' actions and conduct were reasonable and justified by law.

On March 19, 2019, two officers with the Bastrop Police Department responded to two separate complaints of an aggravated assault with a firearm at the Eden Apartments.

The suspect, Thomas Johnson, III, was armed with a loaded 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip. He disobeyed an officer's commands to drop the firearm, resisted arrest, and was fatally shot.

Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division immediately responded to this incident and conducted an extensive, independent, and thorough investigation.

