Ball mayoral candidate and pastor cited for theft of non-profit

BALL, La. (KALB) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has cited a Town of Ball mayoral candidate who is also the pastor of the Esler Pentecostal Church for theft following a complaint made back on Sept. 16.

Roger Toney, 69 of Pineville, the former mayor of the Town of Ball, who is also running for mayor in this year’s election, was issued a criminal citation for theft under $1,000.

According to investigators, deputies received a complaint from a local area non-profit organization in reference to allegations of an internal theft. The complaint stated that funds were removed without permission from a financial account associated with the organization, which News Channel 5 has learned was the local food pantry in Ball.

During the course of the investigation, Toney was developed as a suspect. Detectives established sufficient probable cause to cite Toney on Sept. 27.

News Channel 5 reached out to Sheriff William Earl Hilton about the citation and to have him explain why Toney wasn’t booked into the jail.

“This was a ticket, he was never booked in jail, he was just issued a citation just like it would be for instance if it was a driving violation or something,” said Sheriff Hilton. “That’s the option law enforcement has on a misdemeanor and citation in lieu of an arrest.”