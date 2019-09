(WVLA)- The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is expected to be performed Monday an autopsy for 54-year-old Melvin Watkins who was shot and killed Saturday evening.

According to authorities, one deputy on scene interacted with Watkins after the initial call.

During the interaction the deputy shot Watkins, and he pronounced dead on scene.

No details have been released on what led to the deputy shooting Watkins.

The investigation is active and ongoing according to officials.