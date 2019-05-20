Authorities search for escaped inmate in Rapides Parish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gynn McCoy (RPSO)

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped the Rapides Detention Center at about 10 p.m. Sunday night.

According to initial reports, Glynn Jerrod McCoy, 33, was being detained at the detention center, located on Allison Drive in reference to serving time related to a previous conviction, as well as in lieu of posting bond on several pre-trial charges.

Following the nightly head count McCoy was discovered missing, authorities said.

Corrections Security Investigators responded to the scene and initiated their investigation. Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force are also assisting in the search.

McCoy is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

McCoy has previous convictions for burglary. He was currently being detained on pre-trial charges in reference to Possession CDS II, Illegal Carry of a Weapon with Drugs, Firearm Possessed by Felon, Armed Robbery with a Firearm, Simple Burglary, and Home Invasion. McCoy has no prior convictions of violent charges and is not considered dangerous at this time. However, McCoy is considered an escapee and anyone assisting McCoy will be charged accordingly.

If anyone has seen Glynn Jerrod McCoy or has any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call the RPSO Main Office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

