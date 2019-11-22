Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Attorney: Teen charged in 90 mph crash to plead insanity

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The attorney for a Louisiana teenager who told authorities God instructed him to end his life, so he crashed his car into another driver says his client intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Advocate reports 18-year-old Jack Jordan was indicted this month on a second-degree murder charge in the fiery, 90 mph (145 kph) crash that killed 51-year-old Stephanie Payne.

Jordan was sent to a state mental hospital in August after he was deemed not competent to assist his attorneys.

The newspaper says he returned to court Thursday for a sanity review, but a prosecutor and his attorney told the judge recent medical reports had not been provided to them.

He has another review and an arraignment in January.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories