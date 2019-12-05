Breaking News
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office looking for men who stole $1K worth of alcohol
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking information on two men who stole around $1,000 worth of alcohol from a Winn-Dixie on November 11.

The two men were caught on camera stuffing the bottles into their pants.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively seeking information on two subjects who stole approximately $1,000 worth of alcohol from Winn-Dixie on November 11. One suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt and the second suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and a beanie style hat.Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Posted by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

One suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt and the second suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and a beanie style hat.

Anyone that has information on this case is asked to contact the APSO at 225-621-4636 or texting the anonymous tip line at 847411.

You can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

