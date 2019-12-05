Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for men who stole $1K worth of alcohol

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking information on two men who stole around $1,000 worth of alcohol from a Winn-Dixie on November 11.
The two men were caught on camera stuffing the bottles into their pants.
One suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt and the second suspect was last seen wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and a beanie style hat.
Anyone that has information on this case is asked to contact the APSO at 225-621-4636 or texting the anonymous tip line at 847411.
You can also call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.