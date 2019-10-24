Live Now
Ascension Parish high school teacher accused of “inappropriate interaction with a student”

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Dutchtown High School Student Services Facebook page

(WVLA)- A teacher at Dutchtown High School is accused of an “inappropriate interaction with a student.”

Parish School District Spokeswoman Jackie Tisdell said, : 

“Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation. Once our investigation is complete, we will release the appropriate information.”

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

