Army training: no Thanksgiving hunts in 2 Louisiana areas

Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Extensive Army training will close two Louisiana wildlife management areas near Fort Polk to hunters over the Thanksgiving weekend. That word comes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

A news release Thursday said the Fort Polk-Vernon and Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Areas will be closed to hunting from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

The Fort Polk-Vernon WMA is in central Vernon Parish near Leesville. Peason Ridge is in northern Vernon Parish, southeastern Sabine Parish and southwestern Natchitoches Parish near Simpson.

The department notes that deer hunts will remain open in the Kisatchie National Forest and three other wildlife management areas in the region. Those wildlife management areas are Clear Creek near Leesville, West Bay in Allen Parish, near Oakdale, and Sabine, in Sabine Parish, near Many.

