Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Army Training: No Thanksgiving hunts in 2 Louisiana areas

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Extensive Army training will close two Louisiana wildlife management areas near Fort Polk to hunters over the Thanksgiving weekend.

That word comes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

A news release said the Fort Polk-Vernon and Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Areas will be closed to hunting from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

The Fort Polk-Vernon WMA is in central Vernon Parish near Leesville. Peason Ridge is in northern Vernon Parish, southeastern Sabine Parish and southwestern Natchitoches Parish near Simpson.

The department notes that deer hunts will remain open in the Kisatchie National Forest and three other wildlife management areas in the region. Those wildlife management areas are Clear Creek near Leesville, West Bay in Allen Parish, near Oakdale, and Sabine, in Sabine Parish, near Many.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

44°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories