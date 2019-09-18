APSO looking for missing Darrow man for 15 days

Have you seen this man?

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 42-year-old Darrow man has been missing since September 3.

APSO said, Leonard Watson Jr., of Darrow, “was reported missing by a family member.”

Darrow was reported missing on Tuesday, September 17.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, “he is approximately six feet two inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black and gray dreadlocks.”

If you have any information on the location of Leonard Watson Jr., please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

As usual, to have a chance at collecting a cash reward, you must call Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.