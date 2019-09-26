Application deadline for BREW high-stakes pitch competition extended to September 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (NexusLA)- NexusLA has extended the application deadline for its high-stakes pitch competition to midnight on Sunday, September 29. The pitch competition, which is part of the programming for BREW 2019, offers qualified companies the opportunity to win $100,000 in investment funding from a judging panel of accredited investors. Interested companies may apply to pitch before the September 29 deadline by visiting www.celebratebrew.com/highstakes-pitch, and following the listed instructions, including the submission of a two-page executive summary.

Participating businesses must have made less than $250k and received less than $250k in capital investment (not including friends and family) in the fiscal year of 2018. Applicants should have a strong management team with a unique offering and high potential opportunity.

The competition is limited to Louisiana-based businesses, but companies based elsewhere may participate if they certify willingness to relocate if they win.

Qualified semi-finalists will be selected from the pool of applicants, and they will be notified on Thursday, October 3. Semi-finalists will send in a business plan, media materials, and a one-page summary for review and comment by semi-final round judges.

Semi-finalists will deliver their pitches behind closed doors on Thursday, October 24 at the Louisiana Technology Park. All teams will receive feedback on their pitches, but only four teams will be selected to continue to the final round and live pitch event.

These final teams will receive coaching and mentorship before delivering their finalized pitch on Friday, November 15 during BREW. Judging criteria will be based on which team the judges feel is most investable.

BREW will take place from November 12-15 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Tickets and more information can be found at www.celebratebrew.com.